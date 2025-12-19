(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE [Image 3 of 8]

    2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, prepare to facilitate a service level training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 14, 2025. This training prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9455846
    VIRIN: 251214-M-DN209-1048
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Marine Division
    2/4
    Range 400
    SLTE
    Marines
    USMC
    240B

