2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE

U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, prepare to facilitate a service level training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 14, 2025. This training prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)