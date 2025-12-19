Alaska Army National Guardsmen return after completing nine-month mission in Eastern Europe

Approximately 80 Alaska Army National Guardsmen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after completing a 9-month deployment to Eastern Europe, Dec. 19, 2025. The deployment was in support of U.S Army Europe and Africa’s Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforcement. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|12.19.2025
|12.19.2025 22:12
|9455682
|251219-Z-PB632-1004
|8074x5383
|17.83 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|4
|0
