    Alaska Army National Guardsmen return after completing nine-month mission in Eastern Europe [Image 18 of 19]

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen return after completing nine-month mission in Eastern Europe

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Approximately 80 Alaska Army National Guardsmen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after completing a 9-month deployment to Eastern Europe, Dec. 19, 2025. The deployment was in support of U.S Army Europe and Africa’s Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforcement. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    TAGS

    HHC
    Alaska National Guard
    297th RSG
    Redeployment

