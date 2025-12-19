JOHN S. MCCAIN (DDG 56) CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY 2026

The USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Commanding Officer Commander Zachary A. Bittner turned over command of the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) to Commander David J. Ingel on 15 December 2025 at Naval Station Everett. Former Ambassador Cindy McCain attended and delivered a speech to the USS John S. McCain's (DDG 56) new Commanding Officer David J. Ingel and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) crew. The USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is a guided missile destroyer conducting operations in the third fleet area of operations.
