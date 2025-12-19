(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JOHN S. MCCAIN (DDG 56) CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY 2026 [Image 2 of 15]

    JOHN S. MCCAIN (DDG 56) CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY 2026

    EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jose Zuniga 

    USS John S. McCain (DDG56)

    The USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Commanding Officer Commander Zachary A. Bittner turned over command of the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) to Commander David J. Ingel on 15 December 2025 at Naval Station Everett. Former Ambassador Cindy McCain attended and delivered a speech to the USS John S. McCain's (DDG 56) new Commanding Officer David J. Ingel and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) crew. The USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is a guided missile destroyer conducting operations in the third fleet area of operations.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9455368
    VIRIN: 251215-N-IG311-9629
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 496.1 KB
    Location: EVERETT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOHN S. MCCAIN (DDG 56) CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by LTJG Jose Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

