Navy Medicine Hosts Holiday Command Connections

251218-N-IX644-1059 (Dec. 18, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Rear Adm. Darin Via, Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Deputy Surgeon General, Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Director of the Hospital Corps, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, hosted a Command Connections Holiday Celebration for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Headquarters staff on Dec. 18, 2025. For 250 years, Navy Medicine has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)