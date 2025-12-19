Navy Medicine Hosts Holiday Command Connections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251218-N-IX644-1024 (Dec. 18, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Capt. William Hlavin, Navy Medicine chaplain, gives remarks at a Command Connections Holiday Celebration for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Headquarters staff on Dec. 18, 2025. For 250 years, Navy Medicine has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)