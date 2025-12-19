Marine Forces Reserve Band performs a Christmas Concert in Morgan City to support Toys for Tots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps musicians with the Marine Forces Reserve Band greet community members at the conclusion of their performance at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, Morgan City, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. The Marine Forces Reserve Band performed for the local community to listen to holiday music in the areas surrounding New Orleans while supporting the collecting of new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores)