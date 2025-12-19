(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Forces Reserve Band performs a Christmas Concert in Morgan City to support Toys for Tots [Image 10 of 12]

    Marine Forces Reserve Band performs a Christmas Concert in Morgan City to support Toys for Tots

    MORGAN CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps instrumentalists with the Marine Forces Reserve Band perform at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, Morgan City, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. The Marine Forces Reserve Band performed for the local community to listen to holiday music in the areas surrounding New Orleans while supporting the collecting of new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9455159
    VIRIN: 251209-M-IP132-1258
    Resolution: 4473x2983
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: MORGAN CITY, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Marine Forces Reserve Band performs a Christmas Concert in Morgan City to support Toys for Tots [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Priscilla Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

