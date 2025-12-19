Colonel Tawanna McGhee-Thondique, left, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Leqwenda Johnson, right, senior enlisted leader, of Dental Health Command, East place the commands colors or flag into a case to store. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Willims, center, holds the colors while they are cased. (Photo by Ed Gulick, Defense Health Network, East)
Dental Health Command, East cases colors, realigns with unchanged mission
