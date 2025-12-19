Dental Health Command, East cases colors, realigns with unchanged mission

Courtesy Photo | Colonel Tawanna McGhee-Thondique, left, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Leqwenda...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Colonel Tawanna McGhee-Thondique, left, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Leqwenda Johnson, right, senior enlisted leader, of Dental Health Command, East place the commands colors or flag into a case to store. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Willims, center, holds the colors while they are cased. (Photo by Ed Gulick, Defense Health Network, East) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Dental Health Command, East held a casing ceremony here on Dec. 5th to ceremoniously deactivate the unit and align subordinate commands and units within elements of the Medical Readiness Command, East.

Colonel Tawanna McGhee-Thondique, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Leqwenda Johnson, senior enlisted leader, of DHC, East cased the colors during the ceremony to signify to command members that they and other commands below now align with MRC, East.

“On our horizon lies a new day, with a new title, under a new command while supporting the same people and the same mission,” said McGhee-Thondique. “Our rich history brings comfort to those whose flags we now salute…because it tells the story of our unmatched capability, our commitment, resiliency, and potential.”

A video presentation played during the ceremony of five subordinate units casing their colors while the DHN, East cased their colors. The five subordinate units were the Army Dental Laboratory at ort Gordon, Ga. and the Dental Health Activities at Fort Knox, Kentucy; Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Eustis, Virginia; and the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Brig. Gen. James "Jamie" Burk, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, presided over the event.

“The casing of the Dental Health Command colors closes a distinguished chapter, but does not close the mission,” he said. “Dental professionals have been integral to the Army readiness for as long as the Army has had Soldiers. Their expertise ensures our warfighters stay in the fight, remain deployable and remain ready now.”

As part of the Army Medical Command Realignment Initiative, the following eight DHC, East direct-reporting DENTACs will retain their Title 10 authorities and realign under the U.S. Army Medical Activities on their respective installations. They are Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Stewart, Georgia.

In her closing comments, McGhee-Thondique implored all members of the U.S. Army Dental Corps to provide, safe quality dental care to warfighters.