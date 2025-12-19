(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony

    DEPTFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the inaugural Order of the Raider formal dining out in Deptford, New Jersey, Nov. 20, 2025. In addition to the Order of the Raider dinner, two CRW alumni inductees will be recognized for their contributions and impact on the wing. The inductees, one enlisted and one officer, have no rank requirements, nor duration of time in the unit, but rather are chosen based on the significance of their contribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9454639
    VIRIN: 251120-F-FM551-1968
    Resolution: 7882x5255
    Size: 14.39 MB
    Location: DEPTFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony
    621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony
    621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621st CRW; dining out; JBMDL; Alumni; CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery