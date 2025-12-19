621st CRW Conducts First Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Holmes, former 621st Contingency Response Wing air transportation specialist with multiple stints at different 621st CRW units, receives his inductee award from Command Chief Master Sgt. Jared Getz and Col. John Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing command chief and commander, during the inaugural Order of the Raider Induction Ceremony in Deptford, New Jersey, Nov. 20, 2025. In addition to the Order of the Raider dinner, two CRW alumni inductees will be recognized for their contributions and impact on the wing. The inductees, one enlisted and one officer, have no rank requirements, nor duration of time in the unit, but rather are chosen based on the significance of their contribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)