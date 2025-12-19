HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) prepare to take off before conducting a missing-man fly over for the 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, retired Gen. Michael J. Williams funeral, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2025. Williams served for over 40 years and was the ACMC from Sep. 8, 2000 to Sep. 9, 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Abigail Hutcheson)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9454256
|VIRIN:
|251218-M-OR796-1016
|Resolution:
|7880x5256
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
