(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) prepare to take off before conducting a missing-man fly over for the 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, retired Gen. Michael J. Williams funeral, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2025. Williams served for over 40 years and was the ACMC from Sep. 8, 2000 to Sep. 9, 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Abigail Hutcheson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:17
    Photo ID: 9454256
    VIRIN: 251218-M-OR796-1016
    Resolution: 7880x5256
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Abigail Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams
    HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    ACMC
    Quantico National Cemetery
    Marines
    28th ACMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery