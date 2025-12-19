HMX-1 Funeral Flyover for 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Williams

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) flies over the funeral service for the 28th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, retired Gen. Michael J. Williams, near National Cemetery Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2025. Williams served for over 40 years and was the ACMC from Sep. 8, 2000 to Sep. 9, 2002. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)
|12.18.2025
|12.19.2025 12:17
|9454255
|251218-M-OR796-1045
|7507x5007
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
