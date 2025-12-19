U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, attend the 2025 PRANG holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9453918
|VIRIN:
|251207-Z-PB419-2009
|Resolution:
|5596x3731
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
