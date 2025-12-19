(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 PRANG Holiday Event [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during the 2025 PRANG holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2025. The event was held during the December regularly scheduled drill where participants gathered for an afternoon of music, traditional food and camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 9453903
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-PB419-1003
    Resolution: 5720x3813
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 PRANG Holiday Event [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event
    2025 PRANG Holiday Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery