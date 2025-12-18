NSA Souda Bay FLDC Graduation December 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 3, 2025) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dennisse Cruzparada, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Foundational Leader Development Course certificate of completion from Chief Master-at-Arms Brian Matteson, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, after completing the three-day course onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 3 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)