    NSA Souda Bay FLDC Graduation December 2025 [Image 15 of 20]

    NSA Souda Bay FLDC Graduation December 2025

    GREECE

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 3, 2025) Builder 3rd Class Fredric Lamers, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Foundational Leader Development Course certificate of completion from Chief Master-at-Arms Brian Matteson, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, after completing the three-day course on NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 3 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 07:39
    Photo ID: 9453546
    VIRIN: 251203-N-NO067-1070
    Resolution: 4646x3717
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

