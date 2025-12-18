Warming tree donations collected from Buffalo District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association hosted its annual Warming Tree event on December 17, 2025, collecting winter essentials like gloves, hats, and scarves. These donations are given to ‘Friends of the Night People’ to support Buffalo’s most vulnerable, providing meals, shelter, and critical services during the colder months. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
