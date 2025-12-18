(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association hosted its annual Warming Tree event on December 17, 2025, collecting winter essentials like gloves, hats, and scarves. These donations are given to ‘Friends of the Night People’ to support Buffalo’s most vulnerable, providing meals, shelter, and critical services during the colder months. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9453535
    VIRIN: 251217-A-FB511-1480
    Resolution: 6050x4626
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Warming tree donations collected from Buffalo District [Image 5 of 5], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

