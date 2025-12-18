NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 12, 2025) Sofia Mylonas, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), Site Souda Bay, receives a Journeyman Logistics Support Representative Certificate of Completion from Lt. Cmdr. Barry Ventura, director, NAVSUP FLCSI, Site Souda Bay, during and all hands onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Dec. 18, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)