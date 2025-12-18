(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 12, 2025) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ren Ounan, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), Site Souda Bay, receives a Journeyman Logistics Support Representative Certificate of Completion from Lt. Cmdr. Barry Ventura, director, NAVSUP FLCSI, Site Souda Bay, during and all hands onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Dec. 18, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 03:50
    Photo ID: 9453375
    VIRIN: 251212-N-EM691-1017
    Resolution: 3430x2744
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay
    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay
    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay
    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay
    NAVSUP All Hands Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)
    Souda Bay
    Crete

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery