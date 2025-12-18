U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs holiday carols on the pier alongside 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9453339
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-WM182-2019
|Resolution:
|6141x4386
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.