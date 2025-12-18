Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs holiday carols on the pier alongside 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)