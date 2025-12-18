(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols [Image 2 of 5]

    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Zachary Buckwash, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs holiday carols on the pier alongside 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 01:52
    Photo ID: 9453337
    VIRIN: 251218-N-WM182-2006
    Resolution: 5564x3974
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols
    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols
    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols
    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols
    7th Fleet Band Performs Holiday Carols

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Caroling
    C7F
    7th Fleet Band

