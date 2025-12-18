(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2d Infantry Division Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Holiday Angel Tree Spiritual Readiness Engagement [Image 5 of 5]

    2d Infantry Division Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Battalion Holiday Angel Tree Spiritual Readiness Engagement

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Beattie, executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Chaplain Jinsup Lee, chaplain of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, share a smile with a child from the Ainhouse Orphanage during the 2d Infantry Division Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Holiday Angel Tree Spiritual Readiness Engagement Dec. 19, 2025, at the 2d Infantry Division Museum on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The event brought together children and staff from the Ainhouse Orphanage with 2ID Soldiers and families to celebrate the holiday season, fostering community bonds and enhancing spiritual readiness through festive fellowship. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl Jaeyoon Lee, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 01:42
