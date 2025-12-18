Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Beattie, executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Chaplain Jinsup Lee, chaplain of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, present a gift to a child from the Ainhouse Orphanage during the 2d Infantry Division Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Holiday Angel Tree Spiritual Readiness Engagement Dec. 19, 2025, at the 2d Infantry Division Museum on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The event brought together children and staff from the Ainhouse Orphanage with Soldiers and families to celebrate the holiday season, fostering community bonds and enhancing spiritual readiness through festive fellowship. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl Jaeyoon Lee, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)