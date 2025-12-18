(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita [Image 20 of 21]

    Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron partner with the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, 184th Wing, out of Salina, Kansas for close air support training at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, December 16-19, 2025. Through deliberate and precise radio communications, the units were able to simulate and utilize a variety of supporting aircraft in the area of operation to accomplish CAS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 23:51
    Photo ID: 9453266
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-VT588-1638
    Resolution: 8250x5156
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Kansas Air National Guard
    ASOS
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Air National Guard

