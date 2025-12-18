Idaho ASOS Winter Warmer with Wichita

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron partner with the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, 184th Wing, out of Salina, Kansas for close air support training at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, December 16-19, 2025. Through deliberate and precise radio communications, the units were able to simulate and utilize a variety of supporting aircraft in the area of operation to accomplish CAS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)