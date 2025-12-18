(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers participate in Arlington National Cemetery's Wreath Across America event [Image 1 of 3]

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers participate in Arlington National Cemetery's Wreath Across America event

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monique Monteiro 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Larry Stoddard, chaplain assigned to 1-178th Field Artillery Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, participates in a Wreaths Across America event as a unified show of respect to honor the nation’s fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. Volunteers, like Stoddard, took part in the event to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations about the value of freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Monique Monteiro)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 22:06
    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers participate in Arlington National Cemetery's Wreath Across America event [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Monique Monteiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

