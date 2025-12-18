South Carolina National Guard Soldiers participate in Arlington National Cemetery's Wreath Across America event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Larry Stoddard, chaplain assigned to 1-178th Field Artillery Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, participates in a Wreaths Across America event as a unified show of respect to honor the nation’s fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. Volunteers, like Stoddard, took part in the event to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations about the value of freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Monique Monteiro)