Evening Flight Operations Aboard USS Tripoli

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Anika Ramos signals to an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 during evening flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the South China Sea, Dec. 12, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)