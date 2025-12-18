(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Evening Flight Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 7]

    Evening Flight Operations Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anika Ramos signals to landing aircraft during evening flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the South China Sea, Dec. 12, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 21:44
    Photo ID: 9453043
    VIRIN: 251212-N-KX492-2110
    Resolution: 865x1298
    Size: 264.46 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evening Flight Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA7
    Navy

