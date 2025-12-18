Capt. Robert Prince Speaks at Kauai Economic Development Board Annual Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIHUE, Hawaii (Dec. 18 2025) Commanding Officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Capt. Robert Prince poses for a group photo with board members at the Kaua`i Economic Development Board annual meeting. The Kaua`i Economic Development Board is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to broaden and strengthen Kaua'i's economy. The event underscored the strong and valuable relationships between the U.S. Navy, business owners and the local community. PMRF defense spending infuses roughly $173 million annually into Kaua`i’s economy and employs more than 900 residents from the local community, alongside 80 active duty military personnel, making it Kaua`i’s third largest employer and the number one employer for technical careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii)