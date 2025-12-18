(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Robert Prince Speaks at Kauai Economic Development Board Annual Meeting [Image 8 of 9]

    Capt. Robert Prince Speaks at Kauai Economic Development Board Annual Meeting

    LIHUE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Jonell Kaohelaulii 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    LIHUE, Hawaii (Dec. 18 2025) Commanding Officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Capt. Robert Prince poses for a group photo with PMRF team members at the Kaua`i Economic Development Board annual meeting Capt. Prince attended as the keynote speaker for the event. The Kaua`i Economic Development Board is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to broaden and strengthen Kaua'i's economy. The event underscored the strong and valuable relationships between the U.S. Navy, business owners and the local community. PMRF defense spending infuses roughly $173 million annually into Kaua`i’s economy and employs more than 900 residents from the local community, alongside 80 active duty military personnel, making it Kaua`i’s third largest employer and the number one employer for technical careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 20:01
    Location: LIHUE, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Robert Prince Speaks at Kauai Economic Development Board Annual Meeting [Image 9 of 9], by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAWAII
    NAVY
    BUSINESS
    COMMUNITY

