(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    129th Rescue Wing

    Three Pararescue Airmen from the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, at left in orange, join for a group photo at Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View with HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter aircrew members from the 129th Rescue Squadron, early in the morning of Dec. 17 after rescuing a woman with a medical emergency from the Ruby Princess cruise ship 130 nautical miles southwest of San Francisco. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9452701
    VIRIN: 240626-Z-F3881-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 522.79 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship
    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship
    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PJ
    pararescue
    129th Rescue Wing
    combat rescue
    129RQW
    131 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery