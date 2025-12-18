129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three Pararescue Airmen from the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, at left in orange, join for a group photo at Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View with HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter aircrew members from the 129th Rescue Squadron, early in the morning of Dec. 17 after rescuing a woman with a medical emergency from the Ruby Princess cruise ship 130 nautical miles southwest of San Francisco. (Courtesy Photo)