    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship [Image 2 of 3]

    129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    129th Rescue Wing

    A helicopter from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, approaches the Ruby Princess cruise ship early Wednesday morning, Dec. 17, on a moonless night 130 nautical miles southwest of San Francisco. A cruise passenger experienced a life-threatening medical emergency requiring expeditious transfer to a hospital in San Jose, California. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9452696
    VIRIN: 251218-Z-F3881-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 224.51 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing hoists woman from cruise ship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PJ
    pararescue
    129th Rescue Wing
    combat rescue
    129RQW
    131 RQS

