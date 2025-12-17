WWBn-E Mini Trials Swimming Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), swim competitively during the WWBn-E Mini-Trials held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. The WWBn-E Mini-Trials foster recovery and rehabilitation by encouraging adaptive sport participation, while also building camaraderie among recovering service members. This event provides an opportunity for participants to refine their skills and demonstrate their progress in a supportive yet competitive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)