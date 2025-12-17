(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WWBn-E Mini Trials Swimming Events [Image 3 of 8]

    WWBn-E Mini Trials Swimming Events

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Martin, a recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), swims during the WWBn-E Mini-Trials held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. The WWBn-E Mini-Trials foster recovery and rehabilitation by encouraging adaptive sport participation, while also building camaraderie among recovering service members. This event provides an opportunity for participants to refine their skills and demonstrate their progress in a supportive yet competitive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWBn-E Mini Trials Swimming Events [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    WWBN-E
    Mini Trials
    recovery
    USMC

