    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students [Image 3 of 3]

    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Sixteen new Miami-Dade county schools achieved Purple Star status in 2025. This represents a significant jump from the previous year, more than doubling the number of recognized schools.

    TAGS

    #IMCOM #Miami

