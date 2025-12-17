Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Garth Gourley, USAG-Miami School Liaison Officer, addresses the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) board to express his gratitude to board members and school administrators for their continued support of local military-connected children. Gourley expressed his hope for the district's future, stating, "I look forward to seeing Miami-Dade become a Purple Star District."