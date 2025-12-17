(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students

    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Garth Gourley, USAG-Miami School Liaison Officer, addresses the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) board to express his gratitude to board members and school administrators for their continued support of local military-connected children. Gourley expressed his hope for the district's future, stating, "I look forward to seeing Miami-Dade become a Purple Star District."

    This work, Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students
    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students
    Increased school commitment to support the unique needs of military-connected students

