    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards October Shipmate of the Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards October Shipmate of the Month

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251016-N-OV429-1003 NEWPORT, RI (Oct.16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Aaron Pfrimmer presents Hospital Corpsman Third Class Berit Stevens, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England (NMRTC NE), with a Shipmate of the Month certificate during an awards ceremony on board NMRTC NE, Oct.16, 2025. The Shipmate of the Month is sponsored by the NMRTC NE Newport First Class Petty Officer Association to recognize hard charging E-5 and below Sailors who go above and beyond in their duties. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards October Shipmate of the Month [Image 4 of 4], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

