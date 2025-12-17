Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards October Shipmate of the Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251016-N-OV429-1003 NEWPORT, RI (Oct.16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Aaron Pfrimmer presents Hospital Corpsman Third Class Berit Stevens, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England (NMRTC NE), with a Shipmate of the Month certificate during an awards ceremony on board NMRTC NE, Oct.16, 2025. The Shipmate of the Month is sponsored by the NMRTC NE Newport First Class Petty Officer Association to recognize hard charging E-5 and below Sailors who go above and beyond in their duties. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)