U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a gun raid at Fort Riley, Kansas, Dec. 5, 2025. 1-7 FA tested their capabilities by flying in ammo to their field artillery guns.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9450311
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-UT364-1277
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-7 FA Gun Raid [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.