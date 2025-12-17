(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-7 FA Gun Raid [Image 8 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-7 FA Gun Raid

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a gun raid at Fort Riley, Kansas, Dec. 5, 2025. 1-7 FA tested their capabilities by flying in ammo to their field artillery guns.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9450300
    VIRIN: 251205-A-UT364-1182
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-7 FA Gun Raid [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid
    1-7 FA Gun Raid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gun Raid
    1-7 FA
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery