    Saving lives, one pint at a time [Image 5 of 5]

    Saving lives, one pint at a time

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tommy James, 117th Maintenance Group commander, prepares to donate blood for the American Red Cross, Dec. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Through their years-long partnership, the Red Cross and 117th Air Refueling Wing hold multiple blood drives each year with the donated blood distributed to local hospitals for patients in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9449558
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-ZA470-4013
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 699.17 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving lives, one pint at a time [Image 5 of 5], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    blood drive
    117 ARW
    ALANG
    National Guard
    Red Cross

