Saving lives, one pint at a time

A small sacrifice, a big impact, and a snack break is what the American Red Cross asks for and provides during their blood drive Dec. 12, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Military and civilian employees of the base lined up and donated during the Friday blood drive and donated 27 pints of the live-saving liquid that will be distributed to local hospitals for patients in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)