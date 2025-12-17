(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saving lives, one pint at a time [Image 4 of 5]

    Saving lives, one pint at a time

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    A small sacrifice, a big impact, and a snack break is what the American Red Cross asks for and provides during their blood drive Dec. 12, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Military and civilian employees of the base lined up and donated during the Friday blood drive and donated 27 pints of the live-saving liquid that will be distributed to local hospitals for patients in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9449557
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-ZA470-4011
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 969.14 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving lives, one pint at a time [Image 5 of 5], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    blood drive
    117 ARW
    ALANG
    National Guard
    Red Cross

