USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command

From left, Master Chief Petty Officer Greg Slusher, Acting U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District command master chief, Rear Adm. Bob Little, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District, commander, Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jonas McVey, 611 Air Operations Center senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at Alaskan Command headquarters at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2025. The focus of their engagement was to operationalize the strategic priorities set forth in the President’s National Security Strategy released on December 4th, with a specific focus of maritime homeland defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)