(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    From left, Master Chief Petty Officer Greg Slusher, Acting U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District command master chief, Rear Adm. Bob Little, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District, commander, Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jonas McVey, 611 Air Operations Center senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at Alaskan Command headquarters at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2025. The focus of their engagement was to operationalize the strategic priorities set forth in the President’s National Security Strategy released on December 4th, with a specific focus of maritime homeland defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:37
    Photo ID: 9448843
    VIRIN: 251215-F-IW449-1002
    Resolution: 6718x4479
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command
    USCG Arctic District visits Alaskan Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery