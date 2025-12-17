Soldier Borne Sensor drone training

U.S. Army infantry cadre assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) training at Fort Indiantown Gap Dec. 9–11, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize small-unit reconnaissance and prepare instructors for future unmanned aircraft system integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9448841
|VIRIN:
|251209-Z-AM608-1008
|Resolution:
|5043x3362
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
