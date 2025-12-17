(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier Borne Sensor drone training [Image 3 of 7]

    Soldier Borne Sensor drone training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    U.S. Army infantry cadre assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) training at Fort Indiantown Gap Dec. 9–11, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize small-unit reconnaissance and prepare instructors for future unmanned aircraft system integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 9448834
    VIRIN: 251209-Z-AM608-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Borne Sensor drone training [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    166th Regiment
    Drone
    SBS
    166RTI
    Soldier Borne Sensor
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

