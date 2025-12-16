A retirement ceremony is held in honor of Richard Miller at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9448456
|VIRIN:
|251007-A-JM103-2024
|Resolution:
|6993x4674
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OPMG celebrates Miller decades of service [Image 21 of 21], by CPL Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.