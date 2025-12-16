Date Taken: 10.07.2025 Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:35 Photo ID: 9448448 VIRIN: 251007-A-JM103-2321 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.4 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, OPMG celebrates Miller decades of service [Image 21 of 21], by CPL Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.